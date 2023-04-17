Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop

Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.

Police in Marion say officers stopped a man for allegedly speeding in a construction zone on southbound Interstate 57 early on Monday morning, April 17 and found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

They say 44-year-old William Davis, of Lexington, Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much; and even then, the drug has to be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested, accused of having gun at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children
Four people were shot in two separate incidents in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend,...
4 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park over weekend, police say

Latest News

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested, accused of having gun at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested near Kings Island had 9mm handgun, magazine, 12 bullets, police report says
Epic Flight Academy partnered with FEAM Aero to break ground Monday at CVG for a facility that...
Aircraft mechanic school coming to CVG as industry goes through shortage
Two Indiana University students went missing Saturday after swimming in Lake Monroe.
Crews continue to search lake for 2 Indiana University students