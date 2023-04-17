Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Mom OVI with 10-year-old child in car: court docs

Jennifer Kelley
Jennifer Kelley(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township mother is under arrest on a charge of driving under the influence with her 10-year-old child in her vehicle.

Jennifer Kelley, 46, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Jail on one count each of OVI and child endangering.

She is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

According to court records, Green Township police stopped her white 2021 Jeep Wrangler on Harrison Avenue near Johnson Road at 10:13 p.m. Saturday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Juvenile arrested, accused of having weapons at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
Three people were shot in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend, police say.
3 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park, police say

Latest News

Benjamin Schroek
Brown County man charged with sexual battery in Lockland
Logan Breadon
Lockland dad charged with strangulation
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery