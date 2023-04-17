Mom OVI with 10-year-old child in car: court docs

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township mother is under arrest on a charge of driving under the influence with her 10-year-old child in her vehicle.

Jennifer Kelley, 46, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Jail on one count each of OVI and child endangering.

She is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

According to court records, Green Township police stopped her white 2021 Jeep Wrangler on Harrison Avenue near Johnson Road at 10:13 p.m. Saturday night.

