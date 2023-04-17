Showers come to an end - Breezy and chilly conditions stick around

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The showers will gradually come to an end by midday. High temperatures Monday will vary on location: areas to the south will be in the mid 50s while areas to the north will be in the 40s. Cincinnati will be in the upper 40s. Regardless, with winds factored in, wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s for all - so get the coat out and keep it all day!

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be cold with lows in the low 30s. Freezing conditions will be possible for areas east of I-71. However, given gusty winds and clouds, frost is unlikely.

Ample sunshine will help warm things up on Tuesday with the thermometer rising into the low 60s after a chilly start.

Warm conditions will be much more noticeable on Wednesday as highs are back in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. We make a run at 80 once again on Thursday thanks to some sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds.

Shower chances increase Thursday night through Saturday morning and will bring cooler conditions going into next weekend with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

The two week climate outlook indicates that the FOX19 NOW viewing area will see below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Chances for frost will be possible some nights going into the latter month of April - keep this in mind if you are debating on planting outdoors.

