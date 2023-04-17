Sun to Snow: Light flurries possible Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our streak of sunny, balmy spring days is coming to a chilly end as we head into the work week.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by daybreak Monday with isolated sprinkles or light rain showers possible.

Winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour, driving wind chills down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

A few places north of US-50 may see some light snow flurries mixed in with the rain.

This isn’t expected to impact travel, however.

Light rain showers should end by 4 p.m. across the Tri-State but winds will still gust up to 40 mph.

Wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s for all, so get the coat out and keep it with you all day.

High temperatures Monday will vary.

Areas to the south will be in the mid-50s.

Communities to the north will remain chilly and in the 40s.

Cincinnati will be in the upper 40s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be cold with lows in the low 30s.

Freezing conditions will be possible for areas east of I-71. However, given gusty winds and clouds, frost is unlikely.

Ample sunshine will help warm things up on Tuesday.

Thermometers will be rising into the low 60s.

High temperatures will return to the 70s by Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

By Thursday, the high will reach 80 with sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds.

Shower chances will increase Thursday night through Saturday morning.

That will bring cooler conditions back to our forecast as we head into next weekend.

Highs will only reach the mid-50s with overnight lows dipping into the mid-30s.

The two-week climate outlook indicates that the FOX19 NOW viewing area will see below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.

Chances for frost will be possible some nights as well, something to keep in mind if you are tempted to plant your spring flowers too early before Mother’s Day.

