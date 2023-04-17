Teen arrested near Kings Island had 9mm handgun, magazine, 12 bullets, police report says

CINCINNATI (WXIX/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - A juvenile arrested Saturday night at Kings Island was carrying a 9 mm handgun, a magazine, and 12 bullets, according to a police report.

The report says that officers received a call around 6:22 p.m. for suspicious activity in the area.

When Mason police arrived, Warren County court records say a 17-year-old was asked to talk with officers, but the teenager ran away.

The teenager climbed a chain link fence into Kings Island, where he “trespassed into many different areas” that are off-limits to the public, according to the court records.

The teenager was eventually found in a wooded area by officers, the documents state.

He was found in possession of a stolen gun inside a bag, per court records.

Officers also recovered an iPhone 8 plus and a Nike fanny pack from the teenager, the police report says.

The teen said he was holding the gun for someone but was unaware that the firearm was stolen, the documents show.

The teenager pleaded not guilty to charges of having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, and obstructing official business, according to the court documents.

A Kings Island spokesman said amid the investigation outside the entrance, park officials stopped operations in the Action Zone area of the park as a cautionary measure, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“On Saturday, April 15, at approximately 6:22 p.m., a Kings Island guest reported unusual behavior by another guest outside the park entrance and notified City of Mason police officers who were on site. Officers approached and apprehended the suspect,” the release stated. “Out of caution, the park temporarily suspended operation in the Action Zone area of the park. There were no safety incidents or injuries related to this arrest.”

Saturday was the first day the park opened for the 2023 season.

