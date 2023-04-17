This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One of the world’s billionaires is from right here in Cincinnati, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Nine Ohioans, including Medpace, Inc. CEO August Troendle, and one Kentucky resident made Forbes’ 2023 World’s Billionaires List. With a net worth of $1.6 billion, Troendle ranked No. 1,804 out of 2,640 billionaires from across the globe.

Troendle’s fortune stems from his company, Medpace, which was founded in 1992 and helps biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies operate clinical trials and provide development expertise to enable products to enter the global market. Medpace became a publicly traded company in August 2016 and now has over 5,000 employees across 40 countries with annual revenue of just over $1.4 billion in 2022, per its website.

According to Forbes, the 2023 ranking was based on stock prices and exchange rates from March 10. The finance website reports that there were approximately 28 fewer billionaires in 2023 than in 2022. The collective net worth of everyone is roughly $12.2 trillion, a $500 billion decrease from the previous year.

Finance and investments; technology; food and drink; fashion and retail, and media and entertainment are among the industries that produced the most billionaires this year.

Other Ohioans who made the list include Les Wexner, Denise York, Steven Spielberg, and LeBron James, the first active NBA athlete to reach billionaire status.

Continue below for a breakdown of the wealthiest people in Ohio and Kentucky in 2023.

Wealthiest Ohioans in 2023

1. Les Wexner and family

2023 net worth: $6 billion.

Residence: New Albany.

Source of income: Retail.

Rank: No. 425.

2. Denise York and family

2023 net worth: $5.1 billion.

Residence: Youngstown.

Source of income: Owner of the San Francisco 49ers.

Rank: No. 523.

3. Steven Spielberg

2023 net worth: $4 billion.

Residence: Pacific Palisades, California, but was born in Cincinnati.

Source of income: Movies.

Rank: No. 699.

4. Clayton Mathile

2023 net worth: $2.3 billion.

Residence: Brookville.

Source of income: Pet food.

Rank: No. 1,312.

5. August Troendle

2023 net worth: $1.6 billion.

Residence: Cincinnati.

Source of income: Pharmaceutical services.

Rank: No. 1,804.

T6. Norma Lerner

2023 net worth: $1.1 billion.

Residence: Cleveland.

Source of income: Banking.

Rank: No. 2,405.

T6. Nancy Lerner

2023 net worth: $1.1 billion.

Residence: Cleveland.

Source of income: Banking, credit cards.

Rank: No. 2,405.

T6. Randolph Lerner

2023 net worth: $1.1 billion.

Residence: Cleveland.

Source of income: Banking, credit cards.

Rank: No. 2,405.

9. LeBron James

2023 new worth: $1 billion.

Residence: Los Angeles, California, but originally from Akron.

Source of income: Basketball.

Rank: No. 2,540.

Kentucky

Tamara Gustavson

2023 net worth: $7.1 billion

Residence: Lexington.

Source of income: Self-storage.

Rank: No. 325.

