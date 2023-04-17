Unity peace rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss state of violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After two mass shootings in less than a week in Louisville, community leaders and elected officials are calling for change.

The latest mass shooting happened Saturday night at Chickasaw Park and left two people dead and sent four others to the hospital.

On Sunday, dozens gathered to find a way to put an end to the violence.

People were very candid at Sunday’s peace rally and said ‘enough is enough’ and they’re ‘tired of the inaction.’

The consensus from the rally is that the community has to come together with one voice to keep their neighborhoods safe and stop the bloodshed.

“Enough is enough,” Vision of Life Outreach Ministries founder Denisha Rivers said. “Enough is enough.”

Rivers was one of the organizers at the event and got dozens of people to gather at Chickasaw Park Sunday.

Since Monday, April 10, there have been 14 fatal homicides and 17 in the first 15 days of April, according to Chris 2X of Christopher 2X Game Changers.

“Someone decides to come inside a park with families and kids and has a disrespect and disregard for life,” Rivers said. “How dare you.”

The protest drew activists like Rivers and Metro Council Members like Tammy Hawkins, who wanted to be brutally honest about the issues they see in their communities.

“And let me just call a spade a spade,” Hawkins said. “It’s a gang issue out here and it’s neighborhoods vs neighborhoods. Let’s be clear, okay.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg said this isn’t the Louisville he knows and while he knows last Monday’s mass shooting was high profile and tragic, there should be outrage and action anytime anyone loses their life to violence.

“Because regardless of whether people are killed by gun violence in a mass shooting in a bank,” Greenberg said. “In a mass shooting in a park, an individual shooting on a street corner, at a church, a school or anywhere else, every act of gun violence is tragic and unacceptable.”

Elected officials said they hope to do work at the legislative level, while activists and religious leaders hope to police their own communities to help LMPD get a stronghold on this violence.

“And we’re not going to let the enemy and we’re not going to let these cons,” Rivers said. “These felons and the people that do the wrong things take our lives and take our kids and take our neighbors and they’re not going to do it and we’re not going to let them.”

Greenberg said no witnesses have stepped up to talk about Saturday night’s shooting and he’s pleading with the community to speak up to help LMPD give these families justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

