Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

A man was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home when suddenly, a bear was staring him right in the face. (DAVID OPPENHEIMER via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (CNN) - A North Carolina man is still in shock after he had a close encounter with a bear outside his home.

David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair Tuesday outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina, when his motion detector sounded an alarm. He turned around and didn’t see anything.

But moments later, a bear was staring him right in the face.

“The bear came along and was practically in front of me,” Oppenheimer told CNN.

Doorbell video shows both man and bear were startled by the sudden, face-to-face encounter. Oppenheimer grabbed a pillow, admitting his body froze. The bear did not move toward the man but instead ran off.

“My eyeballs certainly got a stretch,” Oppenheimer joked.

The man says he’s noticed the same bear grabbing a quick bite from his “bear-proof” bird feeder. (DAVID OPPENHEIMER via CNN)

Oppenheimer says this is not the first time this bear has come calling. He says he’s noticed the same bear looking through his trash cans in the past and grabbing a quick bite from his “bear-proof” bird feeder.

“The bears here are very peaceful,” Oppenheimer told CNN. “This one just caught me off guard.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Juvenile arrested, accused of having weapons at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
Three people were shot in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend, police say.
3 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park, police say

Latest News

Benjamin Schroek
Brown County man charged with sexual battery in Lockland
Logan Breadon
Lockland dad charged with strangulation
Jennifer Kelley
Mom OVI with 10-year-old child in car: court docs
A man was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home when suddenly, a bear was staring him...
RAW: NC man shocked by close encounter with bear in his backyard