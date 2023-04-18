Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

1 killed, 4 hurt in ethanol plant explosion in Nebraska

Explosion reported at green plains ethanol plant
By Lorena Carmona and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) - One employee is dead, while another employee, along with three contractors, were sent to the hospital on Monday after an explosion at the Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River.

The employee was fatally injured at the facility “during routine maintenance and repairs on a whole stillage tank,” said a Green Plains spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the plant was not operational at the time of the explosion.

Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund told KSNB that just before 2:45 p.m., a 911 came into the dispatch center about the explosion

Rosenlund said Wood River Fire and EMS along with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. He deferred all questions to the sheriff’s office, who were still on the scene around 3:30 p.m.

The second employee and three contractors on site who were injured are receiving medical treatment, the company said.

“We send our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our employee,” the spokesperson said.

The company said they are cooperating with the authorities and will be investigating the accident.

This is the same facility where a fire was reported on Friday in a grain leg.

Copyright 2023 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
August Troendle, president and CEO of Medpace, stands in the company's Madisonville office.
This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested near Kings Island had 9mm handgun, magazine, 12 bullets, police report says
Kayla DeSalvo
Cheviot woman faces multiple charges after crashing stolen vehicle with stolen gun inside: court docs

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care
The justice is being criticized over his dealings with a GOP megadonor.
Clarence Thomas plans to amend financial statements after reports, source says
Two Indiana University students went missing Saturday after swimming in Lake Monroe.
Crews continue to search lake for 2 Indiana University students
New body camera footage shows the aftermath of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. (KRNV-DT,...
Bodycam footage released from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
US reporter held by Russia on spying charges to stay in jail