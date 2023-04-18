Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 dozen rehabilitated turtles released back into the ocean

A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday.

“In Cape Cod Bay alone, we had 518 cold-stunned sea turtles this winter, so that’s a huge part of the sea turtle population. So, we try to make every single one count,” said Alessia Brugnara with the New England Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital.

The turtles were recovering from being cold-stunned, which made them weak, disoriented and unable to regulate their buoyancy.

Since the waters in Massachusetts are still too cold, the rescue group took them to North Carolina where they would be able to thrive.

Employees with the sea turtle hospital said the animals were a mix of green and Kemp’s Ridley turtles and had been in rehabilitation between four and six months.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island
Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
August Troendle, president and CEO of Medpace, stands in the company's Madisonville office.
This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested near Kings Island had 9mm handgun, magazine, 12 bullets, police report says

Latest News

FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Air Force to review base where airman leaked sensitive documents
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through...
Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Bills say Damar Hamlin cleared to resume playing 4 months after going into cardiac arrest