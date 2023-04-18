Contests
Bodies of Tri-State high school grad, his IU classmate found in lake

The two Indiana University students were swimming with a group of friends Saturday when they...
The two Indiana University students were swimming with a group of friends Saturday when they did not resurface from the water, conservation officers said.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The bodies of a Tri-State high school grad and his Indiana University classmate have been recovered from Monroe Lake.

Twenty-year-old Aryan Vaidya, a 2021 Sycamore High School graduate, and 19-year-old Siddhant Shah were found shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resource.

The two IU students were swimming with a group of friends Saturday when they did not resurface from the water, conservation officers said.

As soon as the group noticed Vaidya and Shah were missing, they tried to help but were unsuccessful, conservation officers said.

Throughout the weekend and Monday, rescue crews searched the area using side scan sonar.

On Tuesday, Vaidya’s and Shah’s bodies were found in 18 feet of water in an area east of the Paynetown Marina, according to officials.

