‘Feels the love’: LMPD says family appreciates support of officer Nickolas Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said the family of Officer Nickolas Wilt is thanking the community for their support.

In a social media post on Twitter, LMPD said, “The family sees and feels the love. Thank you!”

Update on hero Officer Wilt: He remains in critical, but stable condition. The family sees and feels the love. Thank you! #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) April 17, 2023

On Monday, the University of Louisville Hospital gave an update on the status of patients who came in from the Old National Bank mass shooting.

Wilt is the only remaining patient in the hospital and is still in critical condition. The community is working together to raise funds for Wilt’s family.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also collecting to support Wilt’s family. To make a donation, click or tap here.

