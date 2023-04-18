Contests
‘Feels the love’: LMPD says family appreciates support of officer Nickolas Wilt

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said the family of Officer Nickolas Wilt is thanking the community for their support.

In a social media post on Twitter, LMPD said, “The family sees and feels the love. Thank you!”

(Story continues below post)

On Monday, the University of Louisville Hospital gave an update on the status of patients who came in from the Old National Bank mass shooting.

Wilt is the only remaining patient in the hospital and is still in critical condition. The community is working together to raise funds for Wilt’s family.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also collecting to support Wilt’s family. To make a donation, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

