Guy Fieri spotted filming at Cincinnati-area restaurant

The mayor of ‘Flavortown’ is in the Tri-State!
Guy Fieri
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Guy Fieri was in Greater Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon filming an episode of his wildly popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show.

Fieri brought his signature ‘68 rojo red Camaro to The Governor, a self-styled “modern diner” that opened in downtown Milford in 2021.

The Food Network star has filmed in the Cincinnati-area eleven times. He also threw out the opening pitch at a Reds-Cubs game at Great American Ball Park in 2014.

The nine Tri-State restaurants Fieri has highlighted on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives are:

  • Terry’s Turf Club (2010 and 2015)
  • Blue Ash Chili (2010)
  • Virgil’s Cafe (2010)
  • Melt Eclectic Cafe (2014)
  • Island Frydays (2014 and 2021)
  • Taste of Belgium (2014)
  • Senate Pub (2014)
  • Bakersfield OTR (2014)
  • Pho Lang Thang (2014)

