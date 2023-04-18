Guy Fieri spotted filming at Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Guy Fieri was in Greater Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon filming an episode of his wildly popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show.

Fieri brought his signature ‘68 rojo red Camaro to The Governor, a self-styled “modern diner” that opened in downtown Milford in 2021.

The Food Network star has filmed in the Cincinnati-area eleven times. He also threw out the opening pitch at a Reds-Cubs game at Great American Ball Park in 2014.

The nine Tri-State restaurants Fieri has highlighted on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives are:

Terry’s Turf Club (2010 and 2015)

Blue Ash Chili (2010)

Virgil’s Cafe (2010)

Melt Eclectic Cafe (2014)

Island Frydays (2014 and 2021)

Taste of Belgium (2014)

Senate Pub (2014)

Bakersfield OTR (2014)

Pho Lang Thang (2014)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.