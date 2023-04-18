Guy Fieri spotted filming at Cincinnati-area restaurant
The mayor of ‘Flavortown’ is in the Tri-State!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Guy Fieri was in Greater Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon filming an episode of his wildly popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show.
Fieri brought his signature ‘68 rojo red Camaro to The Governor, a self-styled “modern diner” that opened in downtown Milford in 2021.
The Food Network star has filmed in the Cincinnati-area eleven times. He also threw out the opening pitch at a Reds-Cubs game at Great American Ball Park in 2014.
The nine Tri-State restaurants Fieri has highlighted on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives are:
- Terry’s Turf Club (2010 and 2015)
- Blue Ash Chili (2010)
- Virgil’s Cafe (2010)
- Melt Eclectic Cafe (2014)
- Island Frydays (2014 and 2021)
- Taste of Belgium (2014)
- Senate Pub (2014)
- Bakersfield OTR (2014)
- Pho Lang Thang (2014)
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.