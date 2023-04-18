Juvenile killed in Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office and Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit are both responding early Tuesday.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting reported on Strand Lane in Winton Hills around 1:30 a.m.

The juvenile victim was taken to the Univesity of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, the coroner’s office confirms.

