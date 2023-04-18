Contests
Juvenile killed in Cincinnati shooting

A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office and Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit are both responding early Tuesday.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting reported on Strand Lane in Winton Hills around 1:30 a.m.

The juvenile victim was taken to the Univesity of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, the coroner’s office confirms.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

