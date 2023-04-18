Lakota West student facing disciplinary action after bullet found in school

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lakota West High School Student is facing disciplinary action after a bullet was found on campus Tuesday, according to Principal Ben Brown.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, the principal explained that a student saw the bullet on the ground in a hallway and told a staff member.

The information was then taken to the school resource officer, who started investigating.

The student, who brought the bullet to the high school, was identified and did not have more ammunition in their possession, Principal Brown said.

Principal Brown said there is no indication that the student attempted to use the bullet “in a threatening or harmful way.”

Lakota Board of Education policy strictly prohibits any student from possessing any type of weapon, including ammunition. This student is now facing disciplinary action in accordance with the Lakota Student Code of Conduct.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.