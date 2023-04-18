Contests
Lakota West student facing disciplinary action after bullet found in school

The Lakota West High School principal said there is no indication that the student attempted to...
The Lakota West High School principal said there is no indication that the student attempted to use the bullet “in a threatening or harmful way.”(FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lakota West High School Student is facing disciplinary action after a bullet was found on campus Tuesday, according to Principal Ben Brown.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, the principal explained that a student saw the bullet on the ground in a hallway and told a staff member.

The information was then taken to the school resource officer, who started investigating.

The student, who brought the bullet to the high school, was identified and did not have more ammunition in their possession, Principal Brown said.

Principal Brown said there is no indication that the student attempted to use the bullet “in a threatening or harmful way.”

