Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital

Nickolas Wilt
Nickolas Wilt(La Grange Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being hospitalized for over a week, doctors have diagnosed Louisville officer Nickolas Wilt with pneumonia.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared the update from Wilt’s twin brother on Tuesday.

In the update, Wilt’s brother said that pneumonia is a common illness contracted while being on a ventilator and that doctors and nurses are working to treat it.

(Story continues below)

The family asks for the community to please continue to pray during this difficult time. They said Wilt has dedicated his life to serving as both a firefighter and a dispatcher.

Outside of work, the family said Wilt has stepped up since the sudden death of his father in February and taken over being a handyman for his mother.

Wilt graduated from the police academy on March 31, just over a week before he was shot in the head responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting.

On Monday, the University of Louisville Hospital said Wilt is the only remaining patient from the shooting and is in critical but stable condition.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation has set up a fund to take care of medical expenses. To make a donation, click or tap here.

Anyone can also Venmo @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or donate through Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s website.

All funds raised will go directly to the family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Teen identified in Cincinnati homicide investigation
A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police...
Missing Covington man found dead
The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around...
Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island

Latest News

Cincinnati police early Wednesday identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide as...
Police ID North Fairmount homicide victim
Gold Star's Who Dey Ways were one way the chili chain endeared itself to fans through the...
Gold Star out as the ‘Official Chili’ of the Cincinnati Bengals
Beginning Sunday at Halls Chophouse Charleston, shots from a bottle of rare Buffalo Trace 1995...
Nelson County taking more time to discuss bourbon moratorium
Girl’s bullies stalk her, brawl outside her NKY home, grandmother says
Girl’s bullies stalk her, brawl outside her NKY home, grandmother says
Love Akron holds a prayer vigil downtown as community reacts to grand jury decision in police...
Downtown Akron relatively quiet Tuesday night after grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case