Lots of Sunshine!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunshine aplenty will help warm things up on Tuesday with the thermometer rising into the low 60s after a chilly start.

Wednesday morning a few locations will see pockets of frost. Warm conditions will be much more noticeable Wednesday afternoon as highs are back in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. We make a run at 80 once again on Thursday thanks to some sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds.

Shower chances increase Thursday night through Saturday morning and will bring cooler conditions going into next weekend with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday could be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, depending on the timing and strength of rain showers arriving with another cold front.

The two week climate outlook indicates that the FOX19 NOW viewing area will see below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Chances for frost will be possible some nights going into the latter month of April - keep this in mind if you are debating on planting outdoors.

