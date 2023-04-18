Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Lots of unknowns’ about new transgender laws in Kentucky schools

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass has told school districts there are “lots of...
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass has told school districts there are “lots of unknowns” regarding the implementation of new laws targeting transgender students.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass described to school districts “lots of unknowns” regarding the implementation of new laws targeting transgender students.

The Commissioner made his remarks in his weekly message to district schools.

“There are elected officials who have made these decisions,” Glass said Tuesday. “Elections have consequences. And now we’re going to feel the effects of those and we’re going to see what happens after that.”

Districts are no longer allowed to require teachers to use a student’s preferred pronoun. There is no more classroom discussion on gender identity and sexual orientation. And transgender students cannot use the restroom matching their gender identity.

In one of the most immediate effects, 5th graders are no longer allowed to receive sex education. They will now have to wait until the next year.

“Typically, that curriculum is covered in the 5th grade because developmentally that is the time that makes the most sense,” Glass said. “It’s now going to be moved to the 6th grade so schools will have to adapt to that.”

Glass provided pages of guidance to districts on how to navigate restrictions that, in some cases, may conflict with federal regulations. Free speech and constitutional issues also top the list of long-term legal scenarios.

“We’re going to have to see how communities react to it, how the courts react to it,” Glass said. “And then, if the legislature decides they’ve overstepped, or failed to provide clarity around some aspects, we may see future cleanup legislation to correct some of the problems.”

Glass advises districts to talk to their lawyers.

“We urge you to make decisions about the questions raised collaboratively with your district council,” Glass wrote to the districts. “Some of the questions ultimately may be decided in court or by clarifying future legislation.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Teen identified in Cincinnati homicide investigation
A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police...
Missing Covington man found dead
The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around...
Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island

Latest News

Cincinnati police early Wednesday identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide as...
Police ID North Fairmount homicide victim
Gold Star's Who Dey Ways were one way the chili chain endeared itself to fans through the...
Gold Star out as the ‘Official Chili’ of the Cincinnati Bengals
Beginning Sunday at Halls Chophouse Charleston, shots from a bottle of rare Buffalo Trace 1995...
Nelson County taking more time to discuss bourbon moratorium
Girl’s bullies stalk her, brawl outside her NKY home, grandmother says
Girl’s bullies stalk her, brawl outside her NKY home, grandmother says
Love Akron holds a prayer vigil downtown as community reacts to grand jury decision in police...
Downtown Akron relatively quiet Tuesday night after grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case