Loveland’s potential $1.6M plan to give local park a facelift

The City of Loveland announced their plans to renovate Nisbet Park over the next few years.
The City of Loveland announced their plans to renovate Nisbet Park over the next few years. Provided by the City of Loveland.(City of Loveland)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Loveland announced Tuesday its multi-year plan to revitalize Nisbet Park with bigger and newer features to make the overall experience enjoyable and unique.

Nisbet Park sits in the heart of Downtown Loveland just off the Little Miami Trail. Over 125,000 people use the trail every year, according to a 2020 study by the Friends of the Little Miami State Park.

In 2021, the Loveland Recreation Board surveyed residents and drafted a plan to renovate the park, the city’s Marketing and Communications Coordinator Krista Rose said.

One of those improvements included creating an ADA-accessible gazebo and pathway, which was installed in March 2023 after the city received a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ NatureWorks Program.

“These grants allow us to keep moving forward on the improvements to Nisbet Park,” Loveland City Manager David Kennedy explained. “It will take a few years to accomplish everything in the park plan, but little projects are all part of the big picture. When it’s done, the park will offer amenities for all ages and abilities.”

The city recently received two additional grants for the next phase of the project which will begin this spring.

Kennedy says these grants require local matching funds from the city.

DonorAmountWhat the grant goes toward
Clermont County Park District$9,775To expand the new walking trail from the gazebo to North Karl Brown Way. A gateway entrance will be built in the vicinity.
Hamilton County Board of Health$15,000To install an outdoor dining area with picnic tables beneath the park’s shady tree canopy.

As of now, the potential total amount of money that this project will cost is $1.6 million, according to Loveland’s phasing consideration and cost estimate.

FeaturePotential PhasePotential Estimated Cost
GazeboPhase 1$140,397.47
New StagePhase 2$411,144.77
LandscapingPhases 1-3$81,320
Sidewalks and PavingPhase 3$603,270.94
Sitework for Plaza, Outdoor Seating and GatewaysPhase 3$513,293.44
All Features CombinedAll PhasesTOTAL: $1,668,106.62

What will be different about Nisbet Park?

Loveland officials say they want to create a sense of place that is unique. To execute the project, the city selected KFZ Design and Frazer Outdoor Space to collaborate on the designs and landscaping of the newly renovated park.

Nisbet Park Master Plan. Provided by the City of Loveland.
Nisbet Park Master Plan. Provided by the City of Loveland.(City of Loveland)
What Nisbet Park currently looks like in Loveland, Ohio. Provided by the City of Loveland.
What Nisbet Park currently looks like in Loveland, Ohio. Provided by the City of Loveland.(City of Loveland)

Master Plan goals for revitalizing Nisbet Park:

  • Reorient the amphitheater to face the whole park
  • Create stronger gates into the park
  • Establish a central focal point
  • Improve the general landscaping
  • Update site furnishings (benches, tables, etc.)
  • Create a better access point(s) to the Little Miami River
  • Create better circulation

The revitalization of the park will have to pause due to the city’s infrastructure project happening in August, Rose said. Once that is complete, then they can continue renovating Nisbet Park.

Currently, there are tentative plans scheduled for 2024 to install the rest of the walking trail, improve access to the river and install swing benches, Rose added.

People can find more information on the project here.

