Man attempts suicide-by-cop with false report of beheading wife, court docs say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A three-hour SWAT standoff ended in a Colerain Township man’s arrest on Monday after he allegedly told a 911 operator that he “cut his wife’s head off,” according to court documents.

Law enforcement and SWAT were dispatched to 53-year-old Bennie Burch’s home located on the 2700 block of Springdale Road, a court complaint says.

Officers demanded Burch to come out of his home, but he refused. Police eventually made contact with him through a phone call, where he continued to say that he cut his wife’s head off and that he wished to be arrested, the complaint said.

A three-hour SWAT standoff ended in a Colerain Township man's arrest on April 17, 2023. (WXIX)

According to court documents, Burch told police that he would be sitting on the couch with a knife and that they should “do whatever they need to do.”

Burch was eventually arrested and admitted the report was false in an attempt for officers to take his life, police said.

A Hamilton County Municipal Criminal/Traffic Court Judge set Burch’s bond at $40,000.

He is currently facing felony charges.

Bennie Burch, 53, was arrested April 17, 2023, after he lured police to his home in an attempted suicide-by-cop, court documents said. (Hamilton County Justice Center)

