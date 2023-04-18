Missing Covington man found dead

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police announced.

“We regret to announce that Craig Tomasetti was located deceased at 12:29 am after search crews located his van submerged in the Licking River near the Locust Pike Park boat ramp,” police wrote on the Covington Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Our hearts are with the family during this tragically difficult time. Thank you to Equusearch Midwest, Boone County Water Rescue, and Detective Jim Lindeman for their partnership in working to find Craig. And THANK YOU to you, the community that worked so hard to help us find him. #covkypd

Detective Lindeman and the Kenton County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

