Missing Covington man found dead

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police announced.

“We regret to announce that Craig Tomasetti was located deceased at 12:29 am after search crews located his van submerged in the Licking River near the Locust Pike Park boat ramp,” police wrote on the Covington Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Our hearts are with the family during this tragically difficult time. Thank you to Equusearch Midwest, Boone County Water Rescue, and Detective Jim Lindeman for their partnership in working to find Craig. And THANK YOU to you, the community that worked so hard to help us find him. #covkypd”

Detective Lindeman and the Kenton County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

