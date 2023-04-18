Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Parents facing murder charge after infant ‘starved,’ prosecutor’s office says

The Colerain Township Police Department is handling the investigation.
The Colerain Township Police Department is handling the investigation.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parents of a four-month-old child were indicted on felony charges, including murder, in connection with the infant’s death.

Goldeci Peterson and Jessica Ransom are each facing charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, according to Hamilton County Court records.

Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor Amy Clausing said the parents did not seek medical care for their daughter following a home birth.

The four-month-old child, who weighed just 5.9 pounds when she died, is believed to have starved, according to Clausing.

Court documents state the crimes happened from July 19, 2022, to Dec. 8, 2022.

Peterson and Ransom have not been arrested as Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers has requested a warrant be issued for both of them, documents show.

The Colerain Township Police Department is handling the investigation, Clausing added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island
Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
August Troendle, president and CEO of Medpace, stands in the company's Madisonville office.
This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested near Kings Island had 9mm handgun, magazine, 12 bullets, police report says

Latest News

Court date for couple accused of killing 8-year-old child pushed back
Court date for couple accused of killing 8-year-old child pushed back
At least six people shot at Louisville park
At least six people shot at Louisville park
UC student organization rally's for justice in Palestine
UC student organization rallys for justice in Palestine
The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around...
Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations