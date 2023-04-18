Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police ID 16-year-old fatally shot in Cincinnati

Teen shot and killed in early morning Winton Hills shooting
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old boy is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting reported on Strand Lane in Winton Hills around 1:50 a.m.

They found Brandon Burton unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Univesity of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police and the coroner’s office.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
August Troendle, president and CEO of Medpace, stands in the company's Madisonville office.
This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested near Kings Island had 9mm handgun, magazine, 12 bullets, police report says
Kayla DeSalvo
Cheviot woman faces multiple charges after crashing stolen vehicle with stolen gun inside: court docs

Latest News

Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down at Winton Road due to a crash involving an overturned...
WB I-275 closed at Winton Road due to overturned semi
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Teen shot and killed in early morning Winton Hills shooting
A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police...
Missing Covington man found dead
First Alert Forecast Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update