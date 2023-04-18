Reds lock up Hunter Greene with 6-year, $53M extension
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds ace Hunter Greene does not appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.
The 23-year-old pitching phenom and the Reds reached a six-year, $53 million contract extension on Tuesday.
The deal locks Greene up in Cincinnati through his arbitration years.
“The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and our community,” said Reds CEO Bob Castellini. “He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful Major League Team.”
The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans has independently verified the deal and notes the deal could max out at $91.2 million due to “heavy escalators for 2028 and the option year.”
The deal is the first guaranteed salary for the Reds beyond the 2023 season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Fox Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander tweeted it’s “quite the team-friendly deal for the Reds. Wow.” Local reaction has been much the same.
Greene, 23, was the Opening Day started in Cincinnati last month.
Drafted by the Reds in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Greene has impressed fans and the front office in a little more than a season in Cincinnati.
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Lg
|W
|L
|W-L%
|ERA
|G
|GS
|GF
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|BK
|WP
|BF
|ERA+
|FIP
|WHIP
|H9
|HR9
|BB9
|SO9
|SO/W
|Awards
|2022
|22
|CIN
|NL
|5
|13
|.278
|4.44
|24
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|125.2
|104
|64
|62
|24
|48
|0
|164
|10
|0
|4
|531
|101
|4.37
|1.210
|7.4
|1.7
|3.4
|11.7
|3.42
|2023
|23
|CIN
|NL
|0
|0
|4.24
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17.0
|20
|8
|8
|1
|6
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|78
|114
|2.50
|1.529
|10.6
|0.5
|3.2
|12.7
|4.00
|2 Yrs
|5
|13
|.278
|4.42
|28
|28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|142.2
|124
|72
|70
|25
|54
|0
|188
|11
|0
|4
|609
|102
|4.15
|1.248
|7.8
|1.6
|3.4
|11.9
|3.48
|162 Game Avg.
|6
|16
|.278
|4.42
|34
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|173
|151
|87
|85
|30
|66
|0
|228
|13
|0
|5
|739
|102
|4.15
|1.248
|7.8
|1.6
|3.4
|11.9
|3.48
Generated 4/18/2023.
“[Cincinnati] is a baseball city. We know that we got to go out there and win,” he said during spring training. “We’re working extremely hard. We want to win just as much as the fans. We want to bring that atmosphere back to the city. That’s the most exciting part, knowing the potential.”
Greene has a 3.29 ERA through two full starts and one abbreviated outing in 2023. He pitched three innings of scoreless ball on Monday but exited with a lower-leg contusion that doesn’t appear serious.
The 23-year-old occasionally dazzled during his rookie season but struggled early with consistency, going 1-5 with a 7.62 ERA and allowing 11 home runs in his first six starts.
He improved over the next few months and was lights-out to end the year after sitting all of August and part of September with a right shoulder strain.
Greene had the highest average four-seem fastball velocity (98.9 mph) in the MLB last year. [More]
He used spring training to work on his changeup and slider. He spoke about trying to draw more weak and early contact in at-bats while being mindful of his pitch count. He has also said he added endurance training to his off-season exercises to improve his chances of getting through a full season.
“I think the most exciting part is my work ethic, knowing I’m putting the work in [so] when I do step in between those lines, there is no doubt that I’m going to be able to dominate and make an impact on the game. All of that comes into play with your preparation in the offseason and spring training,” Greene said during a Bally Sports Cincinnati interview. “I always stay this: If you work your butt off, if you put all the reps in and time in, when you get on the field, it should be the easy part. You should be able to look to your right and left and say, ‘I’m better prepared than you, and I’m going to go after you.’”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.