Reds lock up Hunter Greene with 6-year, $53M extension

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds ace Hunter Greene does not appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

The 23-year-old pitching phenom and the Reds reached a six-year, $53 million contract extension on Tuesday.

The deal locks Greene up in Cincinnati through his arbitration years.

“The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and our community,” said Reds CEO Bob Castellini. “He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful Major League Team.”

🚨 HG EXTENDED 🚨#Reds RHP Hunter Greene has signed a 6-year contract extension through 2028, with a club option for 2029. pic.twitter.com/gYSn7BTwGg — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 18, 2023

The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans has independently verified the deal and notes the deal could max out at $91.2 million due to “heavy escalators for 2028 and the option year.”

The deal is the first guaranteed salary for the Reds beyond the 2023 season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Fox Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander tweeted it’s “quite the team-friendly deal for the Reds. Wow.” Local reaction has been much the same.

Greene, 23, was the Opening Day started in Cincinnati last month.

Drafted by the Reds in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Greene has impressed fans and the front office in a little more than a season in Cincinnati.