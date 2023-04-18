Reds hold sizzling Rays in check, take series opener

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds took down the white-hot Rays on a cold night at Great American Ball Park.

The Rays entered tonight's game with 20 more runs scored than any other team in baseball.



The #Reds held them to one run.



Quality win for the Reds against the team with the best record in the Majors. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 18, 2023

Designated hitter Kevin Newman earned the viking helm with a solo shot in the second, and center fielder T.J. Friedl showed out again with a bases-clearing double in the fourth.

Starting pitcher Hunter Greene went out with a leg injury that doesn’t appear serious. The bullpen gave up one run over the final six.

Hunter Greene left after 3 innings after taking a comebacker off the shin: "Happy that it's negative. It sucks. I want to make every start. So I'm going to do my best to try to get to 100% so I can make my next start." #Reds — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 18, 2023

The Reds took it 8-1 on Monday night in a game that lasted 2 hours and 31 minutes.

The Rays get Nick Lodolo in game two.

Weather is a lil' chilly, but Jose is still going swimmin'. pic.twitter.com/3Tq40Nkduc — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 18, 2023

