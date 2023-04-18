Contests
Reds hold sizzling Rays in check, take series opener

A big win against baseball’s best team.
Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Kevin Newman celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo...
Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Kevin Newman celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds took down the white-hot Rays on a cold night at Great American Ball Park.

Designated hitter Kevin Newman earned the viking helm with a solo shot in the second, and center fielder T.J. Friedl showed out again with a bases-clearing double in the fourth.

Starting pitcher Hunter Greene went out with a leg injury that doesn’t appear serious. The bullpen gave up one run over the final six.

The Reds took it 8-1 on Monday night in a game that lasted 2 hours and 31 minutes.

The Rays get Nick Lodolo in game two.

