Reds hold sizzling Rays in check, take series opener
A big win against baseball’s best team.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds took down the white-hot Rays on a cold night at Great American Ball Park.
Designated hitter Kevin Newman earned the viking helm with a solo shot in the second, and center fielder T.J. Friedl showed out again with a bases-clearing double in the fourth.
Starting pitcher Hunter Greene went out with a leg injury that doesn’t appear serious. The bullpen gave up one run over the final six.
The Reds took it 8-1 on Monday night in a game that lasted 2 hours and 31 minutes.
The Rays get Nick Lodolo in game two.
