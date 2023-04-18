Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Turpin High School employee is on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate communication, according to Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook.

The superintendent said the school district received reports on Monday regarding the allegations made against the unnamed employee.

Hook did not share many details but said they shared the information they received with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Superintendent Hook said information is circulating social media, which is why he wanted to address the ongoing situation.

Our first priority at Forest Hills is to provide a safe and secure environment for students, staff and our entire community. I want to thank the students and other individuals who brought this to our attention, allowing us to act quickly in our response and investigation. Please understand that this is an active investigation and, as a result, we are limited in what information we are able to provide at this time. We will provide an update when more facts are known and if any additional actions are taken related to this situation.

