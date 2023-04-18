Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations

The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around...
The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around social media.(The Enquirer/Amanda Rossman)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Turpin High School employee is on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate communication, according to Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook.

The superintendent said the school district received reports on Monday regarding the allegations made against the unnamed employee.

Hook did not share many details but said they shared the information they received with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Superintendent Hook said information is circulating social media, which is why he wanted to address the ongoing situation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island
Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
August Troendle, president and CEO of Medpace, stands in the company's Madisonville office.
This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested near Kings Island had 9mm handgun, magazine, 12 bullets, police report says

Latest News

Court date for couple accused of killing 8-year-old child pushed back
Court date for couple accused of killing 8-year-old child pushed back
At least six people shot at Louisville park
At least six people shot at Louisville park
UC student organization rally's for justice in Palestine
UC student organization rallys for justice in Palestine
The City of Loveland announced their plans to renovate Nisbet Park over the next few years....
Loveland’s potential $1.6M plan to give local park a facelift