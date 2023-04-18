Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Turpin High School employee is on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate communication, according to Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook.
The superintendent said the school district received reports on Monday regarding the allegations made against the unnamed employee.
Hook did not share many details but said they shared the information they received with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Superintendent Hook said information is circulating social media, which is why he wanted to address the ongoing situation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.