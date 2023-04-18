Contests
VIDEO: Ohio troopers pull over erratic driver who turns out to be NKY murder suspect

The man shot his girlfriend at their Kenton County home and then fled in her car with her child, authorities say.
Man found guilty of murdering young NKY mother
By Courtney King
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage a man lead troopers on a chase shorty after he killed his girlfriend in 2021.

A Kenton County jury found Dillon Brewster guilty last week in the murder of 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.

Officers responding to a wellbeing check on the night of Oct. 20 at a home in Morning View found Recchia shot to death. Authorities say her son was home at the time.

Brewster took Recchia’s car and her 3-year-old son and fled to Michigan, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders says Brewster stayed overnight in Detroit before returning to Ohio, when someone called Ohio State Highway Patrol about an erratic driver.

Footage from OSP shows the ensuing chase, including Brewster at one point nearly sideswiping a semi. Troopers arrested him on the side of the highway.

“At the time he ran from the Ohio Highway Patrol, nobody knew that Kamryn had been murdered,” Sanders said.

Authorities pieced it together after noticing Brewster’s strange reaction when asked about the boy’s mother, Sanders says. Kenton County police found Recchia dead afterward.

Video footage from the interrogation shows Brewster tell detectives he left after saying goodbye to Recchia.

“They knew she had been shot twice in the head, and Mr. Brewster is talking to the detectives like she’s still alive, so he’s obviously lying to them at that point,” Saunders said.

The footage shows the detective call Brewster out.

“We have located her at the residence deceased, ok? And the story you’re giving me is not true. We’ve been out there all night long. We have a lot of people working this right now. I know you’re lying to me, so it’s in your best interest to tell me what happened.”

Brewster refused to answer further questions.

His attorney claims the couple was fighting over money and that Brewster shot her in a panic.

He received a life prison sentence last week.

Dillion Brewster was sentenced to life in prison.

His attorney claims the couple was fighting over money.. and Brewster was afraid and shot her in a panic.

