WB I-275 closed at Winton Road due to overturned semi

Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down at Winton Road due to a crash involving an overturned semi-tractor-trailer, Forest Park police say.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down at Winton Road due to a three-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-tractor-trailer, Forest Park police say.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No immediate serious injuries or fatalities are reported, but motorists should expect lengthy delays.

The westbound lanes are expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m., says Lt. Adam Pape.

He suggests drivers exit the highway at the Winton Road exit and take Winton Road to Kemper Road to Hamilton Avenue to return to I-275.

