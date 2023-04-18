Zoo babies! Meet the 2 newest members of the animal community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced two of its newest members to the community on Monday - and they are adorable.

After years of research and collaboration, two healthy male bat-eared fox kits were born at the zoo on April 6.

Both kits currently weigh over 240 grams and they already have their eyes open, the zoo’s Animal Ambassador Team reported. In less than a week, they will be eating solid food.

Parents of the new babies, Frankie and Otis have been mates for years now. While they have attempted to breed before, they were not successful until now.

“Keepers observed Frankie and Otis breeding in mid-January 2023. Since a bat-eared fox’s gestation is only 60-80 days, the Animal Ambassador Team got to work quickly making all necessary preparations for the hopefully soon-to-be parents,” the zoo’s blog said. “We set up multiple den options, dumped many bags of hardwood mulch, mounted security cameras, reviewed protocols, and the list goes on.”

The team says the two kits are growing up fast and they are trying to soak up every moment they can.

Two bat-eared fox kits were born at the Cincinnati Zoo on April 6, 2023. (Cincinnati Zoo)

Two bat-eared fox kits were born at the Cincinnati Zoo on April 6, 2023. (Cincinnati Zoo)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.