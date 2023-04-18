Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Zoo babies! Meet the 2 newest members of the animal community

Two bat-eared fox kits were born at the Cincinnati Zoo on April 6, 2023.
Two bat-eared fox kits were born at the Cincinnati Zoo on April 6, 2023.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced two of its newest members to the community on Monday - and they are adorable.

After years of research and collaboration, two healthy male bat-eared fox kits were born at the zoo on April 6.

Both kits currently weigh over 240 grams and they already have their eyes open, the zoo’s Animal Ambassador Team reported. In less than a week, they will be eating solid food.

Parents of the new babies, Frankie and Otis have been mates for years now. While they have attempted to breed before, they were not successful until now.

“Keepers observed Frankie and Otis breeding in mid-January 2023. Since a bat-eared fox’s gestation is only 60-80 days, the Animal Ambassador Team got to work quickly making all necessary preparations for the hopefully soon-to-be parents,” the zoo’s blog said. “We set up multiple den options, dumped many bags of hardwood mulch, mounted security cameras, reviewed protocols, and the list goes on.”

The team says the two kits are growing up fast and they are trying to soak up every moment they can.

Two bat-eared fox kits were born at the Cincinnati Zoo on April 6, 2023.
Two bat-eared fox kits were born at the Cincinnati Zoo on April 6, 2023.(Cincinnati Zoo)
Two bat-eared fox kits were born at the Cincinnati Zoo on April 6, 2023.
Two bat-eared fox kits were born at the Cincinnati Zoo on April 6, 2023.(Cincinnati Zoo)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
August Troendle, president and CEO of Medpace, stands in the company's Madisonville office.
This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested near Kings Island had 9mm handgun, magazine, 12 bullets, police report says
Kayla DeSalvo
Cheviot woman faces multiple charges after crashing stolen vehicle with stolen gun inside: court docs

Latest News

Cincinnati Zoo officials say baby gibbon Kip has been adopted by his surrogate moms Skittles...
Baby gibbon adopted by surrogate moms at Cincinnati Zoo
Kings Island opening weekend
Kings Island opening weekend
Kings Island opens for season
Kings Island opens for season
Baby gibbon adopted by surrogate moms at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
Baby gibbon adopted by surrogate moms at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden