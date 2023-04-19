CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Shoulder injuries in young athletes are common and can vary in cause and severity depending on each individual athlete’s training schedule and what sports they are playing.

FOX19 NOW’s Dan Wells takes a look at the importance of multi-disciplinary care at TriHealth to get those athletes back to doing the things they love as quickly as possible in this 19 For a Cure segment.

19 For a Cure: Multi-disciplinary care at Tri-Health helping athletes heal

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.