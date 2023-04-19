Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Bengals announce Skyline is team’s new ‘Official Chili’

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One day after Gold Star Chili announced they no longer will be the official chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced a new multi-year partnership with Skyline Chili.

“It’s Skyline Time at Paycor Stadium,” the Bengals announced in a news release Wednesday morning.

Skyline Chili’s Cheese Coneys will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium.

Gold Star out as the ‘Official Chili’ of the Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals and Skyline also will partner on a collectible cup series that will be available at participating Ohio and Kentucky Skyline locations this season.

“We are thrilled to be the Official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, and we can’t wait to serve Who Dey Nation and the incredible fan base at Paycor Stadium,” said Sarah Sicking, Skyline Vice President, Marketing and Brand Engagement.

“Skyline is known for bringing people together, so we’re honored to bring that experience to fans as they enjoy Skyline and cheer on our beloved Bengals from inside the stadium.”

“Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati staple, and we look forward to bringing two iconic Cincinnati brands together to deliver delightful experiences and cultivate Cincinnati-pride,” said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement.

“We remain focused on providing fans with a first-class experience and hope Skyline Chili and coneys are a well-received addition for our amazing fans.”

Skyline said in the release it is proud to be the official chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, FC Cincinnati and will soon open at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Teen identified in Cincinnati homicide investigation
A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police...
Missing Covington man found dead
The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around...
Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island

Latest News

Cincinnati police early Wednesday identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide as...
Police ID North Fairmount homicide victim
Video Forecast Update For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Gold Star's Who Dey Ways were one way the chili chain endeared itself to fans through the...
Gold Star out as the ‘Official Chili’ of the Cincinnati Bengals
Beginning Sunday at Halls Chophouse Charleston, shots from a bottle of rare Buffalo Trace 1995...
Nelson County taking more time to discuss bourbon moratorium