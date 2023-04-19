Bengals announce Skyline is team’s new ‘Official Chili’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One day after Gold Star Chili announced they no longer will be the official chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced a new multi-year partnership with Skyline Chili.

“It’s Skyline Time at Paycor Stadium,” the Bengals announced in a news release Wednesday morning.

Skyline Chili’s Cheese Coneys will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium.

It's Skyline Time in The Jungle‼️



We are excited to announce @Skyline_Chili as our new official chili partner. pic.twitter.com/FhbkPruhsV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 19, 2023

The Bengals and Skyline also will partner on a collectible cup series that will be available at participating Ohio and Kentucky Skyline locations this season.

“We are thrilled to be the Official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, and we can’t wait to serve Who Dey Nation and the incredible fan base at Paycor Stadium,” said Sarah Sicking, Skyline Vice President, Marketing and Brand Engagement.

“Skyline is known for bringing people together, so we’re honored to bring that experience to fans as they enjoy Skyline and cheer on our beloved Bengals from inside the stadium.”

“Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati staple, and we look forward to bringing two iconic Cincinnati brands together to deliver delightful experiences and cultivate Cincinnati-pride,” said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement.

“We remain focused on providing fans with a first-class experience and hope Skyline Chili and coneys are a well-received addition for our amazing fans.”

Skyline said in the release it is proud to be the official chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, FC Cincinnati and will soon open at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

