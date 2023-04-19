Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Biden to discuss economic plan, deficit

The lines of communication between the White House and House Republicans on the debt ceiling appear frayed. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, THE WHITE HOUSE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to highlight his economic plan during a speech at a union training center in Accokeek, Maryland, as fights heat up on Capitol Hill about long-term spending and deficits.

The White House says Biden will contrast himself with “extreme MAGA House Republicans” who want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and move manufacturing overseas.

Biden will outline his plan to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by asking the super-wealthy and large corporations to pay more taxes.

He also plans to cut wasteful spending on special interests.

The White House is banking on the plan being popular among Americans, even though it doesn’t have a real chance of passing on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around...
Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Teen identified in Cincinnati homicide investigation
A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police...
Missing Covington man found dead
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Bengals' Joe Mixon to appear in court
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting
News conference: ALEA confirms 2 arrests in Dadeville mass shooting
News conference: ALEA confirms 2 arrests in Dadeville mass shooting