Community donors equip Middletown classrooms with ‘barricade buckets’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Schools across the country are looking for ways to keep students safe in the classroom.

In Middletown, Atrium Medical Center and the Middletown Police Department are teaming up to provide everything students and staff might need in the event of an emergency.

Five-gallon containers known as “barricade buckets” made their way to Middletown schools on Wednesday. The buckets are filled with water, medical supplies, light sticks and more.

“Basically anything that we would use during an active shooter in case we need to provide first aid, in case they’re inside the door or the classroom that’s barricaded until officers can get there, along with medics, to make sure everyone is safe,” said Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

The buckets will be placed in classrooms and will be available to students and staff.

Birk says they supplement other safety measures already in place throughout the Middletown City School District.

“We met several times and kind of determined what would make the most sense to include in the buckets,” said Mandi Alcorn, director of emergency services at Atrium Medical Center. “And then, once we had a list, we really started to work from there.”

Atrium Medical Center and Middletown police are continuing to raise money and collect supplies for the buckets.

Each costs $130 to put together, so they’re relying on donations from the community.

Lowes, Matthew 25 Ministries and Harbor Freight helped with the first batch delivered Wednesday. '

“We want to make sure that every classroom has a safety bucket like this or a callout bucket, and but doing that, we really feel it benefits not only the students, but also the teachers,” Birk said.

The goal is to get buckets in the first 72 classrooms at Middletown Middle School by the start of the next school year.

The second phase would get another 96 buckets into classrooms at Middletown High School and the remaining 297 classrooms in the district.

