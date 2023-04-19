Downtown Akron relatively quiet Tuesday night after grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - As night fell in Akron on Tuesday, the streets of downtown were mostly quiet after several planned demonstrations were held during the day in protest of a grand jury declining to indict the Akron officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, only a handful of protesters were seen in the demonstration zone on South High St.

There were no immediate reports of widespread demonstrations elsewhere in the city.

Earlier in the day, Freedom Bloc held a march and protest in various locations in Akron.

The calm start to the night is a sharp contrast from Monday when six people were arrested during protests. According to Akron police, a caravan of protesters started blocking traffic and committing traffic violations around 7:40 p.m. in the areas of West Akron, East Akron and S. Main Street.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, nonprofit Christian organization ‘Love Akron’ held a vigil inside the demonstration zone. Approximately 40 people worshipped together in a circle, with several offering prayers and encouragement.

More from the vigil downtown Akron. The group gathered in a prayer circle before breaking up to pray over nearby buildings like city hall, the justice center and the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/yLzdp3oKKv — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) April 18, 2023

Akron Public Schools announced classes would resume on Wednesday after closing Tuesday due to potential security concerns.

