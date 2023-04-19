Contests
Downtown Akron relatively quiet Tuesday night after grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case

Love Akron holds a prayer vigil downtown as community reacts to grand jury decision in police...
Love Akron holds a prayer vigil downtown as community reacts to grand jury decision in police shooting death of Jayland Walker.
By Jim Nelson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - As night fell in Akron on Tuesday, the streets of downtown were mostly quiet after several planned demonstrations were held during the day in protest of a grand jury declining to indict the Akron officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, only a handful of protesters were seen in the demonstration zone on South High St.

There were no immediate reports of widespread demonstrations elsewhere in the city.

Earlier in the day, Freedom Bloc held a march and protest in various locations in Akron.

The calm start to the night is a sharp contrast from Monday when six people were arrested during protests. According to Akron police, a caravan of protesters started blocking traffic and committing traffic violations around 7:40 p.m. in the areas of West Akron, East Akron and S. Main Street.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, nonprofit Christian organization ‘Love Akron’ held a vigil inside the demonstration zone. Approximately 40 people worshipped together in a circle, with several offering prayers and encouragement.

Akron Public Schools announced classes would resume on Wednesday after closing Tuesday due to potential security concerns.

