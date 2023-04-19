Family, friends celebrate life of mother hit and killed in Anderson Township

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of family and friends gathered at a vigil in Mount Healthy to honor one of the three victims killed earlier this month in an Anderson Township crash.

Janaya Glover, 22, was killed in a crash on April 7 at Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits.

Janaya’s family called this the final send-off for the young mother, who was killed along with Richard Glaser, who was a family friend, and AAA tow truck driver, Keith Skaggs.

“I wish, wish she wasn’t taken too soon, but she is our angel watching over us,” said Lucretia Hyman, Janaya’s mother.

Prayers, songs and balloons brought Janaya’s family and friends together at Friends Bar and Grill Tuesday evening. Some drove more than seven and a half hours for the memorial.

“We weren’t blood, but that was our sister,” Janaya’s friend, Kiara Sales said.

“It doesn’t seem real. Even after the funeral, it’s just hard to believe that someone that pure could be gone so soon,” said Kalia Rodgriguez, who was also a friend of Janaya’s.

Nick Pickett shares his two-year-old son Avery with Janaya and said the two were together for seven years.

“She was an amazing mother, so nurturing and caring,” Pickett says. “Worked in a preschool, so everything she did was around being so nurturing and loving. That was just her personality.”

Janaya’s brother John Glover was also hit in the crash that night and had to be hospitalized for four days.

29-year-old Andrew Blankenship was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. Deputies believe that speed and impairment were both factors in the crash.

Blankenship is being held at the Hamilton County jail.

Janaya’s loved ones are hoping for justice as they continue to keep her spirit alive.

“You see me now walking, but I’m struggling,” said John. “My sister and friend and tow driver all didn’t deserve what happened to them.”

Her loved ones say that they will continue living in a way they know would make her proud and give her son the best upbringing.

“Of course, my heart dropped, but there’s nothing more that I want to do than show up for her and be here for my son and her family, said Pickett.

“I’m not blaming God - I’m not upset,” said Hyman. “I’m going to keep my faith. That’s what she would want me to do.”

Janaya’s celebration of life was the first time her family and friends gathered together since Blankenship’s arrest.

