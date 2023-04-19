Findlay Kitchen needs help “raising dough” for new oven

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Kitchen, a non-profit food business incubator that supports culinary entrepreneurs, needs help raising money for a new bakery oven.

A space for start-up businesses to increase production affordably, Findlay Kitchen supports more than 60 local minority, women and immigrant entrepreneurs with 24-hour access to its 14 commercial kitchens. And without a working bakery oven, these businesses could fall behind.

The kitchen lost its current high-capacity oven - “a baking workhorse” - to a mechanical failure, and will cost $50,000 to replace, according to Findlay Market’s website.

The old roll-in rack oven allowed bakers to double and triple their baking volume in less than half the time as a standard oven.

In addition to the kitchen oven fundraiser, Findlay Kitchen is hosting its annual Kitchen Tasting Event Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can sample dishes from participating Findlay Kitchen members and alumni.

“Findlay Kitchen provides a sense of community,” says Chef Kymberly Wilbon, who is a personal chef for athletes of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, Xavier men’s basketball team and is the owner of The Passion Plate.

You can support Findlay Kitchen’s Oven Fundraiser either online through BetterUnite, or at the Findlay Tasting Event on the Elm Street Esplanade. Donations up to $15,000 will be matched by a generous donor.

To purchase tickets to Findlay Kitchen’s Tasting Event, click here to purchase online through Saturday.

