Girl’s bullies stalk her, brawl outside her NKY home, grandmother says

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An Elsmere man faces criminal charges after firing a gun near a group of juveniles last Friday, but his grandmother says he was only trying to protect his sister from a group of bullies.

It happened last Friday, according to Angelia Couch.

Couch says her granddaughter was bullied at Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger and that the group of eight or nine juveniles followed her to Couch’s home.

“There were boys that were harassing my granddaughter and her three friends at school for several months,” Couch said. “Now, they told the principal about it, and they saw how these boys started throwing food at the girls.”

Couch says the girls got fed up last week, resulting in a food fight as well as two incidents over consecutive nights where a group of juveniles showed up to her home to jump her granddaughter and grandson.

“They stalked down my grandchildren,” Couch said. “They stood out in the dark and waited for my grandchildren to walk out of the house.”

An Elsmere police report describing the Friday incident says eight or nine juveniles showed up at the home and started a fight with seven other juveniles at the home.

“As soon as I come out, one boy walks across, he attacks my nephew,” Couch said. “They started fighting. Another boy starts a fight with another kid of the one whose mom was here, and she had to break that up.”

At that point, Couch’s 30-year-old son stepped in despite repeated pleas from Couch that he leave.

“Police were supposed to be on their way,” Couch said. “My son goes in and he grabs his handgun, brings it into the yard and shoots it one time in the ground. Nobody moved. Now they were taking their shirts off, trying to fight my 30-year-old son.”

Police arrested her son on a charge of wanton endangerment.

Meanwhile, Couch says, the juveniles bullying her granddaughter remain unpunished.

She says she’s filed police reports and plans to press charges against those juveniles. But in the meantime, she says her granddaughter is afraid to return to school.

