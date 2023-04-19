Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Gold Star out as the ‘Official Chili’ of the Cincinnati Bengals

The sponsorship lasted more than two decades.
Gold Star's Who Dey Ways were one way the chili chain endeared itself to fans through the...
Gold Star's Who Dey Ways were one way the chili chain endeared itself to fans through the Bengals’ recent postseason success.(Gold Star Chili/Provided)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gold Star Chili released a statement early Wednesday morning saying it is no longer the “Official Chili of the Bengals.”

Gold Star has served as the Bengals’ Cincinnati chili partner for more than 21 years, since shortly after Paul Brown Stadium (now Paycor Stadium) opened at The Banks in August 2000.

“No fair-weather fans at Gold Star, that’s for sure,” said a Gold Star spokesperson.

Gold Star did not provide a reason for the end to the sponsorship agreement.

The Bengals front office has their plate full with contract extension talks for Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins as well as the impending lease negotiations with Hamilton County, which will likely result in the large-scale renovation of Paycor Stadium at a cost of nearly $1 billion. The club has promised to pay for part of that project.

Skyline Chili recently announced a location at CVG Airport to replace the Gold Star location.

[Gold Star Chili, Bengal Jim present Damar Hamlin painting to Bills]

A Gold Star company statement reads:

“We didn’t look upon our sponsorship as a transaction, but as a partnership. One in which we invested so much of ourselves and our company. Our restaurant owners and crews worked their tails off serving and feeding thousands of Bengals fans every day after a win. Our team members showed up to share chili love with Bengals tailgaters from near and far for home and away tailgates. We made life-long friends with Bengal Jim and his Before the Roar Tailgate crew, Tony Da Tiger, Bengalorian and so many others. We showed up in Buffalo to unite Bills Mafia and Who Dey Nation around the Damar experience. We helped a very special Bengals fan realize a dream of going to The Big Game. (We’re looking at you, River Blank.) The list of ways we’ve shown up goes on and on.

“We are so proud of how we’ve always shown up for the Bengals and Who Dey Nation. Not just when the team is winning. Not just when things are looking up. Always.

“Gold Star will no longer be the “Official Chili of the Bengals” on paper. We will always be the official chili in our hearts and our commitment to the team. We bleed orange and black. And we will always, always root the hardest and loudest for our Bengals and our city.

“We look forward to finding new ways to show our love to Who Dey Nation, the best fans in football, and the city we love. As always, we’re cooking up something great. Stay tuned.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Teen identified in Cincinnati homicide investigation
A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police...
Missing Covington man found dead
The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around...
Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island

Latest News

Girl’s bullies stalk her, brawl outside her NKY home, grandmother says
Girl’s bullies stalk her, brawl outside her NKY home, grandmother says
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Harrison Avenue Tuesday night.
Police: Man shot in the head in North Fairmount
Honor Flight attendees return to CVG Airport.
WATCH: First Honor Flight of 2023 returns to CVG
Norfolk Southern provides free training for Tri-State first responders
Norfolk Southern provides free training for Tri-State first responders