Joe Mixon pleads not guilty to charge from January incident

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon pleaded not guilty Wednesday when he appeared in court on a charge from an incident in January.

Wednesday’s hearing was the first since a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing was refiled against Mixon on April 7.

After he pleaded not guilty to the charge, the judge set Mixon’s bond at $10,000.

The charge stems from a claim that the Bengals running back pointed a gun at someone on Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati, according to the initial complaint.

Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me,” court records detailed.

The victim told officers the threat was a result of “road rage,” the incident report reads.

An arrest warrant for Mixon was issued on Feb. 2, but just a day later, the charge filed by Officer Jeff Ruberg was dismissed at the request of the city prosecutor.

The arrest warrant against Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a Feb. 3 written statement.

Officer Ruberg, who filed the initial charge, was later disciplined, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said previously.

FOX19 NOW legal analyst Mark Krumbein previously explained the severity of the charge Mixon is facing.

“This is a misdemeanor of the first degree,” Krumbein said. “It’s the highest level of a misdemeanor. It’s one level below a felony. The maximum punishment if a person is convicted is six months in jail or a fine of $1,000 or both.”

Krumbein said refiling charges after a dismissal is not typical.

