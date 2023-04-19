Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-state Kroger was closed temporarily Wednesday morning after receiving an anonymous call about a bomb threat, according to Hamilton Township Police.

Police Chief Scott Hughes said that the Maineville Kroger located in Shoppes At River’s Bend on State Route 48 received the bomb threat after 10:30 a.m.

The Hamilton Township Police posted to Twitter that they evacuated the store as a precaution.

“An explosives-detecting K9 was immediately summoned to the store and conducted a sweep of the interior and exterior of the building,” the Hamilton Township Police posted on Twitter.

Police say that no devices were found. The store has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.