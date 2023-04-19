Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat

Contests
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-state Kroger was closed temporarily Wednesday morning after receiving an anonymous call about a bomb threat, according to Hamilton Township Police.

Police Chief Scott Hughes said that the Maineville Kroger located in Shoppes At River’s Bend on State Route 48 received the bomb threat after 10:30 a.m.

The Hamilton Township Police posted to Twitter that they evacuated the store as a precaution.

“An explosives-detecting K9 was immediately summoned to the store and conducted a sweep of the interior and exterior of the building,” the Hamilton Township Police posted on Twitter.

Police say that no devices were found. The store has since reopened.

