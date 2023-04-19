Man accused of tying up employees in multiple armed robberies

NORWOOD (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after he was accused of tying up employees during multiple armed robberies.

Byron Harrington, 54, was charged Wednesday with aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection with several armed robberies that took place in Norwood, according to a Hamilton County Municipal court affidavit.

Court records show Harrington is accused of holding up a Norwood Marathon gas station on Jan. 19.

According to the records, video surveillance shows the suspect forced the clerk to open a safe before forcing the clerk into a cooler, where he placed the clerk face down and zip-tied his arms behind his back.

The court affidavit reported that approximately $7,000 - $8,000 was stolen.

DNA evidence gathered at the scene of the crime has since been linked to Harrington, according to court documents.

Additionally, Harrington is accused of committing robberies that took place in February and April in Norwood and Sharonville.

During more than one of those robberies, Harrington was accused of striking the clerk with his gun, police said.

Harrington is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.

