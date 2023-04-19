Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man accused of tying up employees in multiple armed robberies

He is accused of tieing up a store clerk and leaving him in a cooler at the gas station.
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after he was accused of tying up employees during multiple armed robberies.

Byron Harrington, 54, was charged Wednesday with aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection with several armed robberies that took place in Norwood, according to a Hamilton County Municipal court affidavit.

Court records show Harrington is accused of holding up a Norwood Marathon gas station on Jan. 19.

According to the records, video surveillance shows the suspect forced the clerk to open a safe before forcing the clerk into a cooler, where he placed the clerk face down and zip-tied his arms behind his back.

The court affidavit reported that approximately $7,000 - $8,000 was stolen.

DNA evidence gathered at the scene of the crime has since been linked to Harrington, according to court documents.

Additionally, Harrington is accused of committing robberies that took place in February and April in Norwood and Sharonville.

During more than one of those robberies, Harrington was accused of striking the clerk with his gun, police said.

Harrington is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around...
Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Teen identified in Cincinnati homicide investigation
A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police...
Missing Covington man found dead
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island

Latest News

Community donors equip Middletown classrooms with ‘barricade buckets’
Tri-State nursing home residents tie the knot
Tri-State nursing home residents tie the knot
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman sentenced, dogs to be euthanized after child ‘mauled’
Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat