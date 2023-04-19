Norfolk Southern, Cincinnati Southern trustees potentially at odds over public vote

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The $1.6 billion sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway must go to Cincinnati voters for a public referendum to proceed, and Norfolk Southern wants it to happen in November, according to CSR Board of Trustees President Paul Muething.

The board isn’t so sure.

The problem for the board is it only gets one bite at the apple. That is, if Cincinnati voters reject the sale, the board must lobby for another change to state law before the sale can go back on the ballot.

The board is also tasked with securing an investment firm to manage the $1.6 billion trust fund.

“We’re trying to stay ahead of this,” Muething said. “[I]f we set a November date, we’re going to have to get hustling.”

Norfolk Southern’s interest in the timeline comes from a different place, according to Sen. Bill Blessing.

“They just want the sale to go through,” Blessing told us last month. “They don’t really care about how the fund is managed. That’s not their primary interest. They just want the sale to go through.”

And the clock may be ticking even faster in Atlanta, where the rail giant is headquartered, than it is in Cincinnati. Economic headwinds that have developed since last year, when the sale agreement was struck, threaten to increase the what Norfolk Southern must fork over for the railway.

The sale agreement’s purchase price is indexed to an inflation metric that readjusts the price under certain conditions at the beginning of every year the contract is not executed. We’re living through those conditions right now, leading to an upwards adjustment on Jan. 1, 2024 of around $24.3 million.

The same upwards revision will manifest on Jan. 1, 2025, and so on.

That’s why Norfolk Southern, according to Muething, is seeking an accelerated approval process from the National Transportation Safety Board, which must approve the sale as a final measure following the public referendum before it can take effect.

“They initially talked about a delay,” Muething said of Norfolk Southern’s preferences for the referendum date. “Then they realized it cost them more money, and they said no.”

Muething expects the board will decide in May whether to put the sale to a vote in November 2023 or at a later date—possibly the March 2024 primary election.

Several interested parties, including Mayor Aftab Pureval and Norfolk Southern, are expected to weigh in with recommendations on the referendum date.

“All of us have our own opinions,” Muething said.

