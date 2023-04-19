Contests
Ohio House to hear bill that would ban trans girls from playing female sports

Ohio House Bill 6 hearing Wednesday morning
By Drew Amman and Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio lawmakers will hold a hearing Wednesday morning regarding transgender athletes in schools.

House Bill 6, known as the Save Women’s Sports Act by its supporters, will be heard in the House Higher Education Committee at 9:30 a.m.

In its current form, H.B. 6 could ban transgender athletes from participating in female sports if it is passed by legislatures and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Wednesday’s hearing will give opponents of the bill the opportunity to speak. A previous hearing already took place last week for the sponsors.

In 2022, a similar bill failed to pass the House after the Senate made a few last-minute changes to H.B. 151.

FOX19 will update this story once there is new information.

