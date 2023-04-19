Ohio legislatures hear opponents speak on controversial transgender athlete bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio House Higher Education Committee held a hearing Wednesday morning to discuss a bill regarding transgender athletes in schools.

House Bill 6, known as the Save Women’s Sports Act by its supporters, would ban transgender female athletes from participating in girls’ sports in elementary, middle and high schools if passed by legislatures and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Many people gathered at the statehouse Wednesday to discuss why they are against H.B. 6, including Ohio mother Minna Zelch.

“[My daughter] feels like she must escape [Ohio] just so she can breathe. Like many others, she feels as if she’s become a casualty in a culture war,” Zelch said to the committee about her transgender daughter.

Like Zelch’s daughter, multiple transgender athletes stated that the current Ohio High School Athletic Association policies are effective and work without legislation in place.

“I can tell you that the best thing to do for the state of Ohio is to allow trans athletes. We already have policies in place by the OHSAA that have worked for years. Don’t take the opportunity for trans youth like me to play as their full authentic self,” student-athlete Parker told the committee.

Parker is a transgender male who plays field hockey at Olentangy High School. He says the sport is his life.

“I think my teammates are probably one of the most supportive people in my life [...] They don’t have an issue with me being trans,” he said when asked about the teams’ attitude toward him playing.

However, proponents of H.B. 6 claim female athletes face an obstacle now that transgender athletes are allowed to play girls’ sports.

“Across our country, female athletes are currently losing championships, scholarship opportunities, medals, education and training opportunities, and more to discriminatory policies that allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports,” H.B. 6 sponsor Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) said in February. “This bill ensures that every little girl who works hard to make it on a podium is not robbed of her chance by a biological male competing against her in a biological female sport. We want every little girl to achieve her athletic dream here in the state of Ohio.”

The current OHSAA policies for transgender athletes ensure student privacy is protected along with the integrity of women’s sports, require transgender females to undergo one year of hormone treatment related to gender transition in order to play on a girls’ team and receive clearance from a doctor and OHSAA’s executive director’s office.

A previous hearing already took place last week for sponsors and supporters to give their thoughts.

In 2022, a similar bill failed to pass the House after the Senate made a few last-minute changes to H.B. 151.

It is unknown as to when a third hearing will be for H.B. 6.

