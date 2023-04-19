Contests
Police ID North Fairmount homicide victim

By Chancelor Winn and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police early Wednesday identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide as 24-year-old Corey McDaniel.

He was found shot in the head in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests or motives were announced overnight while homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

