Police: Man shot in the head in North Fairmount
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting on Harrison Avenue Tuesday night, according to police.
He was shot in the head shortly before 9 p.m., police say.
No word on a suspect or what led to the shooting.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
