Police: Man shot in the head in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting on Harrison Avenue Tuesday night, according to police.

He was shot in the head shortly before 9 p.m., police say.

No word on a suspect or what led to the shooting.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

