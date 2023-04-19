Price of Protection: What Middletown City Schools pays annually for resource officers

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - The cost of keeping kids safe while at school can be expensive as some districts shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars for a service others get for free.

Middletown City Schools pays 100% of the salary and benefits for school resource officers.

Their price tag ranks second, behind Mason City Schools, for the highest cost per school resource officer of all the districts FOX19 NOW Investigates surveyed. The Middletown City Schools’ memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed last fall.

Officer Christine Sorrell is one of six school resource officers that walk the halls of Middletown City Schools and her services come with a cost from the City of Middletown.

$650,000 is the annual bill the city sends to the school district for school resource officers.

It is a big bill to foot that recently increased when the Middletown Division of Police doubled the number of officers patrolling the halls of Middletown City Schools.

Three full-time officers were added at a cost of $112,000 per officer per year.

The district is being charged not only for the officers’ salaries but also for their benefits. The police department says the price was willfully absorbed by the district.

“[Middletown City Schools] came, and they approached me, and they said, ‘Look, we would like to fund three school resource officers fully and then also give them a stipend for a vehicle,’ which I said I couldn’t pass that up as the chief,” explains Middletown Division of Police Chief David Birk. “Then, we also have an MOU for three part-time school resource officers. The school pays approximately 75 percent. We get them in the summer, and we pay their additional 25%.”

RELATED: Price of Protection: A look at Tri-State schools’ safety budgets | Which school pays the highest cost per resource officer

Before the 2022-23 school year, Middletown City Schools paid for three school resource officers at that rate of 75% of their salary and benefits. It’s a cost model that dozens of other districts we surveyed are using.

The expansion of Middletown’s program by the district may have a big price tag for the schools, but there’s also a benefit for the Middletown Division of Police when it comes to investigations involving children or families.

“For us to cover it with three people is a difficult thing to do,” explains Middletown Officer Marco Caito. “Now that we can work our way into on a regular basis if general assignment calls us, we can pretty much track down who a kid is and what kind of home life they have pretty quickly.”

Aside from providing safety to schools, there is an added benefit to having officers inside the buildings.

“[Students] get to relate to the officer outside of being in trouble, and they build those relationships at a young age,” Chief Birk explains. “So, since we have three officers assigned to elementary schools, these kids can see these officers, relate with them all the way up from elementary to middle school to the high school.”

Each of those full-time officers comes with a police vehicle, a price the chief says the district also offered to pay, but that expense is not cheap at $8,000 per vehicle.

“Cost of a cruiser now is $37,000 without being fitted with the NDTs and everything,” Chief Birk says. “Those officers take those cars home, they take them up there if they have to get called in the middle of the night for something.”

FOX19 NOW Investigates found six school districts in the Tri-State that get a school resource officer at no cost to the school district. We asked if that’s something the city could or would consider providing so funds earmarked for education could be used in the classroom.

“We would not be able to have the program without the assistance of the schools,” explains Chief Birk. “We can apply for grants, but a lot of the grants require you not to have a program established already. So, it’s usually beginning a school district program a school resource officer program.”

The Middletown chief says when it comes to the money, they have put funds back into programs for the children within the school district.

“Another school resource officer, Jason Deaton, has talked about possibly offering a youth program for lacrosse and some other programs,” Chief Birk says. “I’m currently talking with some other community members about bringing a youth boxing program to town.”

The three full-time officers the district pays for are assigned to the schools year-round.

School resource officers do not stop for summer breaks. Instead, they pivot to summer programs for the kids and officer training programs to prepare for the school year ahead.

Since Mason City Schools pays 100% of their salary, Chief Birk says the district gets 100% of their time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.