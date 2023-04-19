Contests
Pro Bull Riders’ World Championship coming to KFC Yum! Center in Louisville

America’s original extreme sport, and captivating 8-second man vs. beast showdowns is coming to...
America’s original extreme sport, and captivating 8-second man vs. beast showdowns is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on April 29-30.(PBR)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Pro Bull Riders’ World Championships is coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville at the end of April.

The event will be held April 29-30, marking the fourth time in history, and first time in Louisville since 2021.

PBR’s World Championship will feature the top 40 bull riders in the world, including 2021 PBR Rookie of the Year Eli Vastbinder.

For tickets, click or tap here.

