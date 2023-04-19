Truck crash, fuel spill close interstate in Montgomery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overturned vehicle is causing lane closures on Interstate 71 at the I-275 interchange in Montgomery.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A truck has spilled fuel onto the southbound I-71 lanes, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.
All southbound lanes and two northbound lanes of I-71 are closed. The ramp from I-275 West to I-75 South is also closed.
No injuries are reported.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT are at the scene.
It’s unknown how long the closure will last.
