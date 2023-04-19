Truck crash, fuel spill close interstate in Montgomery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overturned vehicle is causing lane closures on Interstate 71 at the I-275 interchange in Montgomery.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A truck has spilled fuel onto the southbound I-71 lanes, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

All southbound lanes and two northbound lanes of I-71 are closed. The ramp from I-275 West to I-75 South is also closed.

No injuries are reported.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT are at the scene.

It’s unknown how long the closure will last.

UPDATE: In addition, the ramp from I-275 Westbound to I-71 Southbound is closed. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) April 19, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.