Warm Wednesday before rain, cooler air arrives this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High level clouds will stick around the tri-state Wednesday afternoon as southerly winds and filtered sunshine will help push temperatures into the upper 70s for most. A few home thermometers may reach the 80°.

We have a better opportunity to reach 80° or higher on Thursday after a mild start to the day as morning lows on Thursday will be in the low 50s. Skies will once again be painted with high thin clouds and filtered sunshine. Thursday will also be accompanied with breezy winds out of the southwest as gusts could get as high as 30 miles per hour.

Southern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area are under a FIRE WEATHER WATCH on Thursday from Noon until 8 p.m. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Relative humidity will be as low as 20 percent and gusts as high as 30 miles per hour may cause any open flames to quickly spread. Any fires that develop on Thursday will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Clouds increase overnight Thursday into Friday morning as overnight lows fall only in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers will be possible in western portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area in southeast Indiana near daybreak on Friday and continue to move eastward through the morning hours. Scattered light showers under mostly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day Friday as afternoon highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy conditions.

Moderate to even locally heavy rain will be in the tri-state Friday night into Saturday morning, dumping anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rainfall in the tri-state. This may lead to ponding roadways and some disruptions for anyone traveling on Saturday morning. Lingering lighter showers will be expected for Saturday morning into the early afternoon before cooler and drier air moves in.

Saturday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s with lows falling back in the 30s, though frost is unlikely Saturday night thanks to continuing breezy conditions.

Sunday is the coolest day of the extended forecast with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s followed by a night with frost and lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures moderate early next week, but opportunities for morning frost and mild afternoons are expected through the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.